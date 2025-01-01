App store for web apps

Account-Based Analytics Software
Top Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Analytics software offers a comprehensive set of metrics specifically designed to analyze the effectiveness of an organization's account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. These metrics include key indicators such as the percentage of target accounts reached and lead-to-account mapping. ABM strategies are highly valuable for businesses as they enable marketing teams to allocate their resources towards prospects with a higher likelihood of conversion. By leveraging Account-Based Analytics tools, marketing teams can thoroughly evaluate the performance of their ABM strategy, ensuring that they are effectively targeting the right prospects. This software also plays a crucial role in informing future ABM strategies, allowing teams to continuously refine and optimize their approach. Additionally, marketing teams rely on Account-Based Analytics software to assess the quality of leads generated through their ABM initiatives, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and enhance the overall effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

Warmly

Warmly

warmly.ai

Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

Octane11

Octane11

octane11.com

Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.

Folloze

Folloze

folloze.com

Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.

Demandbase

Demandbase

demandbase.com

Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Mutiny helps B2B companies enhance marketing through AI-driven personalized experiences and audience segmentation to improve conversion rates.

Uberflip

Uberflip

uberflip.com

Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.

Metadata

Metadata

metadata.io

Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.

N.Rich

N.Rich

nrich.ai

N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.

Foundry

Foundry

foundryco.com

Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.

Albacross

Albacross

albacross.com

Albacross is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides insights to engage potential customers and optimize sales strategies.

Influ2

Influ2

influ2.com

Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.

AdDaptive Intelligence

AdDaptive Intelligence

addaptive.com

AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.

Propensity

Propensity

propensity.com

Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.

RollWorks

RollWorks

rollworks.com

RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.

Leadfwd

Leadfwd

leadfwd.com

Leadfwd is a tool that streamlines B2B lead management by enriching data and automating outreach processes, improving accuracy and efficiency in sales and marketing.

BambooBox

BambooBox

bamboobox.ai

BambooBox is a growth marketing platform that supports revenue generation through data management, AI scoring, actionable insights, and campaign orchestration.

Bombora

Bombora

bombora.com

Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.

6sense

6sense

6sense.com

6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.

PathFactory

PathFactory

pathfactory.com

PathFactory enhances B2B content engagement and intelligence, offering personalized experiences and analytics to improve buyer journeys and support Account-Based Marketing.

CaliberMind

CaliberMind

calibermind.com

CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.

Recotap

Recotap

recotap.com

Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.

Dreamdata

Dreamdata

dreamdata.io

Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.

Madison Logic

Madison Logic

madisonlogic.com

Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.

Top Account-Based Analytics Software - WebCatalog