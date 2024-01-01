Redstor

Redstor

Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of businesses worldwide (used by defence and Governments) to protect one of their most valuable assets: their data. It helps businesses be GDPR compliant – complies with the highest standards (ISO27001 and 9001 certified) to ensure the integrity and security of data. Small businesses need an affordable secure, robust, easy to manage backup and recovery solution: * 50% could not withstand any amount of data loss whatsoever * Around 80% experience a shutdown if they can’t get to their data Multi-tenanted and built for the cloud, Redstor’s MSP backup and recovery solutions enable you to profitably satisfy every user’s expectations for instant access to the data, files and operating systems they need, whenever they need them - locally and in the cloud.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

