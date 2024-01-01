Nexetic

Nexetic

Nexetic Shield is a cloud backup service that offers unlimited backup for your company's data. Our backup service automatically backs up all your files and file changes contained on your computer. If your company laptop or desktop computer is damaged, lost or stolen, or you just want to turn back the clock, you can restore everything with the push of a button. All of the data we backup can also be restored to another computer. Shield works completely autonomously. It’s always on taking a backup of your data, with no involvement from the user. When using Shield you never have to worry about the loss of your business’ critical data. Key features * Continuous Desktop and Laptop Backup * Unlimited Data – Unlimited File Versions * Easy 1 step restore – back to original location * Zero bandwidth restrictions | Maximum upload speed * 1 year deleted file retention * Data Stored In Finland (not USA) * Under EU data security policies. * Enterprise Grade Hardware * Affordable scalability * Data encrypted with AES 256-technology
Categories:
Productivity
Online Backup Software

