MindGenius is a practical project management tool designed for users eager to increase personal, team and organisational effectiveness. MindGenius helps you capture and visualise information easily, and seamlessly turning ideas into actionable project plans and tasks. MindGenius integrates with Microsoft Office, Outlook and Project, enhancing and complementing the tools that you already use every day.

