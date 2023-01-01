WebCatalogWebCatalog
Airtable is a cloud collaboration service headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. Airtable is a spreadsheet-database hybrid, with the features of a database but applied to a spreadsheet. The fields in an Airtable table are similar to cells in a spreadsheet, but have types such as 'checkbox', 'phone number', and 'drop-down list', and can reference file attachments like images.Users can create a database, set up column types, add records, link tables to one another, collaborate, sort records and publish views to external websites.

Website: airtable.com

