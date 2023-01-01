A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your process to fit the limits of a tool again. Unlike other project management tools, YouTrack can be customized to your needs!

