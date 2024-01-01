Top Project Management Software
The Project Management Software encompasses a range of digital tools designed to streamline and enhance project planning, execution, and monitoring. These applications provide centralized platforms for collaboration, task management, and resource allocation, offering features such as Gantt charts, scheduling, and real-time communication. Ideal for teams and organizations of all sizes, Project Management Software optimizes project workflows, fosters collaboration, and ensures effective coordination, ultimately contributing to successful project outcomes.
Submit New App
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Jira
atlassian.com
Jira ( JEE-rə) is a proprietary issue tracking product developed by Atlassian that allows bug tracking and agile project management.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Height
height.app
Project management for software teams. Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and flexible workflows. Sprints, milestones, releases, priorities, bugs reporting, roadmap, change log and more.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, cal...
Clientary
clientary.com
Clientary is a full-suite app for your team to manage projects, hours, proposals, leads, invoices, payments, staff, and clients. Stop wrestling with one-off doc files, templates, and disconnected apps. Clientary helps you streamline client lifecycles from proposals and estimates, to time tracking, i...
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
LiveVox
livevox.com
About LiveVox LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance t...