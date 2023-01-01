WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

to-do.live.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft To Do app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Microsoft To Do (previously styled as Microsoft To-Do) is a cloud-based task management application. It allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer. The technology is produced by the team behind Wunderlist, which was acquired by Microsoft, and the stand-alone apps feed into the existing Tasks feature of the Outlook product range.

Website: todo.microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft To Do. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

office.com

Outlook Business

Outlook Business

outlook.office.com

Outlook Calendar Business

Outlook Calendar Business

outlook.office.com

Outlook

Outlook

outlook.live.com

Outlook Calendar

Outlook Calendar

outlook.live.com

Notarize

Notarize

app.notarize.com

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Microsoft

Microsoft

Space

GIPHY

GIPHY

giphy.com

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Microsoft Power Automate

Microsoft Power Automate

flow.microsoft.com