Microsoft To Do
to-do.live.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Microsoft To Do app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Microsoft To Do (previously styled as Microsoft To-Do) is a cloud-based task management application. It allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer. The technology is produced by the team behind Wunderlist, which was acquired by Microsoft, and the stand-alone apps feed into the existing Tasks feature of the Outlook product range.
Website: todo.microsoft.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft To Do. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Microsoft Visio
office.com
Outlook Business
outlook.office.com
Outlook Calendar Business
outlook.office.com
Outlook
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Notarize
app.notarize.com
Microsoft Planner
tasks.office.com
Microsoft
Space
GIPHY
giphy.com
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.live.com
Microsoft Power Automate
flow.microsoft.com