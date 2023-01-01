By using Fireberry, you can easily manage all your business needs with a user friendly system. Communicate with your clients directly through the system, and track any business information you need with custom made objects and fields. Let Fireberry work for you with automations, where you can efficiently automize day to day tasks. Categorize and respond to tickets in a breeze using the AI Assistant’s generated fields and responses. The dashboards and reports will help you make informed decisions to improve your business. Built-in integrations such as Google, Office 365, and Facebook help you centralize your work to one place. If there’s anything you need which isn’t already included in the system, you can easily integrate third parties using APIs.

Website: fireberry.com

