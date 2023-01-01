WebCatalog
Hive.co

Hive.co

hive.co

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hive.co on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Power your customer journey with email, SMS, and CRM, all-in-one. Hive is built to make good email marketing easy, streamlining your workflow so you can focus on what matters.

Website: hive.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hive.co. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux


Holvi

Holvi

holvi.com

BenchmarkONE

BenchmarkONE

hatchbuck.com

Bigin

Bigin


Autopilot

Autopilot

autopilotapp.com

Auratikum

Auratikum

auratikum.com

Delivra

Delivra

delivra.com

Motion

Motion

usemotion.com

Figstack

Figstack

figstack.com

Kindertales

Kindertales

kindertales.com

July

July

withjuly.com

SimpleTexting

SimpleTexting

simpletexting.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy