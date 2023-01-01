WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Planner app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Microsoft Planner is a planning application available on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. The application is available to premium, business, and educational subscribers to Office 365.On June 6, 2016 Microsoft made the application available for general release and rolled it out over the first few weeks to eligible subscription plans.Planner enables users and teams to create plans, assemble and assign tasks, share files, communicate and collaborate with other users, and receive progress updates via various means on the Office 365 platform. Each new plan created in Planner automatically creates a new Office 365 group.

Website: tasks.office.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Planner. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

teams.microsoft.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project

project.microsoft.com

Outlook Business

Outlook Business

outlook.office.com

Outlook Calendar Business

Outlook Calendar Business

outlook.office.com

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

office.com

Microsoft 365 Admin

Microsoft 365 Admin

admin.microsoft.com

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

app.whiteboard.microsoft.com

Smartrr

Smartrr

app.smartrr.com

Google Docs

Google Docs

docs.google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

slides.google.com