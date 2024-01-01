InLoox is the modern project and portfolio management platform that enables teams and departments throughout the company to reliably plan, monitor and evaluate their projects - convenient, simple and integrated into Microsoft Outlook and the whole Microsoft 365 environment. Thanks to the unique integration of InLoox in Outlook, the software fits perfectly into everyday working life. InLoox turns project information from emails, calendar appointments and meetings into tasks, project documents or project ideas. The features of InLoox support teams and departments of any size during the entire project lifecycle: from the project idea, task distribution and scheduling to the evaluation of relevant KPIs such as time spent on the project, workload, project budget or project scope. This allows you to take your project work from pure administration to the next level - productive and effective project execution in collaboration with your team and other departments. More than 6,000 mid-sized and global companies rely on InLoox to draw the right strategic conclusions from their project data to achieve their business goals. Thanks to interfaces to CRM, business intelligence or ERP systems, InLoox delivers the real-time data you need to bring your products and services to market faster and stay one step ahead of the competition. Leave Excel spreadsheets and scattered team communication behind and start now with the DSGVO compliant project and portfolio management platform made in Germany. The trial version is free for 30 days!

Website: inloox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to InLoox. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.