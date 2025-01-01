Top Escape Alternatives

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Postman Web

postman.com

Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

Cisco

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.

Codacy

codacy.com

Codacy is a code review tool that automates code quality analysis, helping teams identify issues early and improve code health across multiple programming languages.

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentera

pentera.io

Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Ethiack

ethiack.com

ETHIACK is an ethical hacking tool that identifies digital vulnerabilities and manages external attack surfaces to enhance cybersecurity for organizations.

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

Cymulate

cymulate.com

Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.

ExtraHop

extrahop.com

ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.

Defendify

defendify.com

Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.

Veracode

veracode.com

Veracode is an application security platform that identifies and mitigates software vulnerabilities throughout the development lifecycle, supporting various testing methods.

Phidata

phidata.com

Phidata is an open-source platform for building and monitoring AI systems, enabling task automation and data analysis with customizable assistants and various tool integrations.

Malcare

malcare.com

MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

YesWeHack

yeswehack.com

YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.

Astra

getastra.com

Astra app offers penetration testing with an automated scanner and manual assessment to detect vulnerabilities in applications, ensuring compliance with security standards.

CyberSmart

cybersmart.co.uk

CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

Patchstack

patchstack.com

Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.

Harness

harness.io

Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.

Detectify

detectify.com

Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.

BitNinja

admin.bitninja.io

BitNinja provides comprehensive server security, protecting web applications from malware, DDoS, and various attacks through a unified platform and automated threat detection.

BugBase

bugbase.ai

BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.

