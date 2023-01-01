Cavall is an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that provides the ideal platform to help you stay organized, even when you have thousands of applications coming in from various sources and across multiple departments. Cavall aims to facilitate the process of finding and attracting candidates that would make great employees. In addition, Cavall aims to build value by keeping your hiring cycle as innovative and as efficient as possible.

Website: cavall.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cavall. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.