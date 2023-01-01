Recruitio is an Applicant Tracking System(ATS) focused on usability. We help our clients and their candidates have the smoothes process possible. Recruitio helps you all the way, from attracting candidates to hiring the right one. Features include reporting and analytics, digitizing manual processes, sharing relevant job portals, matching candidates with search criteria, a digital talent pool, online reference collection and feedback management,

Website: recruitio.dk

