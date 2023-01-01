Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.

Website: keka.com

