SmartSearch's mission is to design a human-centered future of work through innovative software solutions including Applicant Tracking (ATS), Vendor Management (VMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and eSignature to hire faster, better, and smarter. It is a complete, agile software solution that brings powerful candidate sourcing and collaboration tools to your talent acquisition efforts. By integrating with your current technology and unique business processes, SmartSearch reduces paperwork, eliminates duplication of effort, streamlines onboarding, shortens time to fill jobs, and lowers hiring costs.

