RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RecruitBPM on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: recruitbpm.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RecruitBPM. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Faith Teams
app.faithteams.com
iSmartRecruit
app.ismartrecruit.com
skeeled
app.skeeled.com
CleverStaff
cleverstaff.net
Candydate
candydate.app
HiringThing
login.hiringthing.com
IKrut
preview.ikrut.com
Recruiteze
app.recruiteze.com
Recruitee
auth.recruitee.com
SeenToHire
portal.seentohire.com
Frontline Education
app.frontlineeducation.com
Jobylon
emp.jobylon.com