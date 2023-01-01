ATS OnDemand provides cloud-based applicant tracking software for sourcing and hiring talent. Great for solo recruiters, start-ups, and small hiring teams seeking a budget-friendly platform to perform all recruitment tasks.

Website: power.atsondemand.com

