TalentRecruit is an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and recruitment software designed to streamline the hiring process of both SMBs and enterprises. The system enables recruiters to locate, engage, and onboard the best talent efficiently. TalentRecruit offers features such as a 24x7 Virtual Recruitment Assistant, ERIKA, which employs Machine Learning algorithms for finding best-matched candidates based on candidate data analysis. It also includes multi-channel sourcing which aids in the discovery of the best talent and effective pre-screening and assessment features for an efficient hiring process. Notably, TalentRecruit's ATS software uses AI for a powerful candidate sourcing platform that supports elements like career sites, job boards connect, and employee referral. The hiring manager portal offers a holistic view of candidate information, updates on requisitions, feedback on profiles, job and offer approvals, and more. The offer management feature is instrumental in acquiring top talent with minimal time lags. Apart from these, TalentRecruit also offers tools for onboarding, creating a branded career website, automating campus hiring, and metrics analysis for complete control over hiring KPIs. It also has a focus on fostering diversity and inclusion, and agility in the recruitment platform.

Website: talentrecruit.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TalentRecruit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.