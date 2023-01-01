Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and much more. Comeet is enterprise-grade and feature-rich. Perfect for sourcing, coordinating, communicating, sharing, scheduling, preparing, engaging, evaluating, hiring and reporting.

Website: comeet.co

