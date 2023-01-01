KeldairHR
login.keldair.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for KeldairHR on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: login.keldair.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to KeldairHR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Breezy HR
app.breezy.hr
PyjamaHR
app.pyjamahr.com
TalentLane.io
app.talentlane.io
Simplicant
hire.simplicant.com
ApplicantStack
applicantstack.com
Zoho Recruit
accounts.zoho.com
GoHire
app.gohire.io
Hirebridge
recruit.hirebridge.com
TalentPool
app.talentpool.com
GetHired
gethired.com
Pereless
power.pereless.com
JobConvo
app.jobconvo.com