WebCatalog
StaffingSoft

StaffingSoft

recruiter.staffingsoft.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for StaffingSoft on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.

Website: recruiter.staffingsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to StaffingSoft. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Simplicant

Simplicant

hire.simplicant.com

SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters

smartrecruiters.com

Paypro

Paypro

new.payentry.com

PeopleCloud

PeopleCloud

hrm.people-cloud.com

Talent Clue

Talent Clue

app.talentclue.com

InTalents

InTalents

app.intalents.co

Jobful

Jobful

jobful.io

Oorwin

Oorwin

app.oorwin.com

VidCruiter

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

TalentLyft

TalentLyft

accounts.talentlyft.com

Satelia

Satelia

app.satelia.eu

Jobvite

Jobvite

id.jobvite.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy