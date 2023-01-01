PeopleCloud
hrm.people-cloud.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PeopleCloud on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: hrm.people-cloud.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PeopleCloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Dayforce
dayforcehcm.com
StaffingSoft
recruiter.staffingsoft.com
Talexio
account.talexiohr.com
Standuply
app.standuply.com
HRappka
app.hrappka.pl
50skills
admin.50skills.com
AanyaHR
app.aanyahr.com
PeopleHum
portal.peoplehum.com
SuccessFactors
account.sap.com
Appraisal Smart
appraisal-smart.com
Subscribe-HR
subscribe-hr.com
Paylocity
access.paylocity.com