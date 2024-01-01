Stacktape

Stacktape

Website: stacktape.com

Stacktape is a DevOps-free cloud development framework. It works on top of AWS and integrates other popular cloud service providers (such as MongoDb Atlas). It allows every (even junior) developer to develop, deploy and run production-grade applications. It automates infrastructure management, source code packaging, deployments, and much more. Unlike other solutions, Stacktape is powerful (like AWS CloudFormation or Terraform) and easy-to-use (like Heroku or Firebase) at the same time. Among other benefits, it removes the need for dedicated DevOps/Cloud experts and makes developers more productive.
Categories:
Software Development
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software

