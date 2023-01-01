WebCatalog
50skills

50skills

admin.50skills.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 50skills on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Find. Qualify. Onboard. Bring people, information and tools together. 50skills is a hiring system and so much more.

Website: 50skills.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 50skills. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

MosaicTrack

MosaicTrack

mosaictrack.com

Disciple

Disciple

console.disciplemedia.com

SkoolBag

SkoolBag

coralcommunities.com

Envoy

Envoy

dashboard.envoy.com

TalentLane.io

TalentLane.io

app.talentlane.io

HR Cloud

HR Cloud

corehr.hrcloud.com

PeopleCloud

PeopleCloud

hrm.people-cloud.com

VanillaHR

VanillaHR

auth.vanillahr.com

Canvas E-zigurat

Canvas E-zigurat

canvas.e-zigurat.com

Fountain

Fountain

web.fountain.com

Hireology

Hireology

app.hireology.com

Hireet

Hireet

app.hireet.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy