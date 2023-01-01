Prescreen is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that allows you to manage your entire recruiting process. Manage all candidate information in one place and enhance your recruiting process. Prescreen uses innovative matching technology to help you quickly find the most suitable candidate. Make decisions in your team and notify candidates online immediately. Prescreen is the only applicant tracking system that allows you to access over 16 Million potential candidates from the XING network.

Website: prescreenapp.io

