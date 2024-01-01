Nimble
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: hirenimble.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Nimble on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Data-driven K-12 hiring. Nimble saves you time and helps you hire the strongest candidates. Nimble uses predictive analytics to give every K-12 student access to excellent teachers. Our smart applicant tracking system (ATS) leverages a predictive model to help school districts identify and hire the best educators for their classrooms.
Website: hirenimble.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nimble. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.