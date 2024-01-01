Nimble

Nimble

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: hirenimble.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Nimble on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Data-driven K-12 hiring. Nimble saves you time and helps you hire the strongest candidates. Nimble uses predictive analytics to give every K-12 student access to excellent teachers. Our smart applicant tracking system (ATS) leverages a predictive model to help school districts identify and hire the best educators for their classrooms.

Website: hirenimble.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nimble. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

FACTS

FACTS

factsmgt.com

X0PA

X0PA

x0pa.com

Recruitio

Recruitio

recruitio.dk

Goodtalent

Goodtalent

goodtalent.io

Workable

Workable

workable.com

GoHire

GoHire

gohire.io

MosaicTrack

MosaicTrack

mosaictrack.com

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

The Hire Talent

The Hire Talent

wimbushassessments.biz

Simplicant

Simplicant

simplicant.com

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

peopleCQ

peopleCQ

peoplecq.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy