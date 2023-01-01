WebCatalog
LogicMelon

LogicMelon

logicmelon.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LogicMelon on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Simplify & energise your attraction activities with LogicMelon’s smart recruitment software.

Website: logicmelon.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LogicMelon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Workconex

Workconex

workconexgo.com

smartCV

smartCV

app.smartcv.co

Vincere

Vincere

vincere.io

iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit

app.ismartrecruit.com

Labourly

Labourly

labourly.ca

Employplan

Employplan

auth.employplan.com

TalentLyft

TalentLyft

accounts.talentlyft.com

Jobful

Jobful

jobful.io

MyRecruitment+

MyRecruitment+

myrecruitmentplus.com

Platina Software

Platina Software

psan.platinasoft.com

Recruitive

Recruitive

posting.recruitive.com

Arithon

Arithon

arithon.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy