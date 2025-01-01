Top Searchie Alternatives

Indeed

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.

HackerRank

HackerRank

hackerrank.com

HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.

HireVue

HireVue

hirevue.com

HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.

CodeSignal

CodeSignal

codesignal.com

CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.

Metaview

Metaview

metaview.ai

Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.

HackerEarth

HackerEarth

hackerearth.com

HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

iMocha

iMocha

imocha.io

iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.

Codility

Codility

codility.com

Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.

TestGorilla

TestGorilla

testgorilla.com

TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.

Glider AI

Glider AI

glider.ai

Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.

Canditech

Canditech

canditech.io

Canditech is an online pre-employment assessment platform that evaluates candidates' technical and soft skills through customizable job simulations and various assessment types.

Mettl

Mettl

mettl.com

Mettl is an online assessment platform for evaluating candidates' technical and soft skills, supporting various hiring needs with customizable tests and proctoring.

Filtered

Filtered

filtered.ai

Filtered is an app that automates hiring technical talent by using customized job simulations to evaluate candidates' skills before interviews.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

Interviewer.AI

Interviewer.AI

interviewer.ai

Interviewer.AI automates candidate pre-screening with AI video interviews, offers resume matching, and supports remote assessments for efficient hiring.

Hireflix

Hireflix

hireflix.com

Hireflix is a one-way video interviewing platform that simplifies recruitment by allowing candidates to record interviews without scheduling or downloads.

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

Vocal Video is a platform for easily collecting, editing, and sharing video testimonials for marketing and communication purposes.

Spark Hire

Spark Hire

sparkhire.com

Spark Hire is a video interviewing platform that enables businesses to conduct one-way and live interviews efficiently, streamlining the hiring process.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

VidCruiter

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.

Snaphunt

Snaphunt

snaphunt.com

Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.

Phonic

Phonic

phonic.ai

Phonic enhances surveys with voice and video responses, providing transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and emotional classification to gather detailed feedback efficiently.

Harver

Harver

harver.com

Harver helps organizations streamline hiring with automated pre-employment assessments to evaluate candidates' skills, fit, and reduce bias in the hiring process.

Willo

Willo

willo.video

Willo is a video interviewing platform that allows candidates to record interviews at their own pace, streamlining the hiring process without scheduling conflicts.

Jobvite

Jobvite

jobvite.com

Jobvite is an applicant tracking software that helps companies source, hire, and onboard talent, offering tools for candidate engagement and recruitment analytics.

RecRight

RecRight

recright.com

RecRight is a video interviewing platform that streamlines recruitment by enabling asynchronous interviews, job postings, collaboration, and integration with ATS.

Screenify

Screenify

screenify.ai

Screenify is an AI platform that automates audio and video interviews to assist companies in screening job candidates.

ApplicantPro

ApplicantPro

applicantpro.com

ApplicantPro is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment with tools for managing job postings, applications, and hiring workflows.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.