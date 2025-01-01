Top Searchie Alternatives

Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.
Metaview
metaview.ai
Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.
Codility
codility.com
Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.
Canditech
canditech.io
Canditech is an online pre-employment assessment platform that evaluates candidates' technical and soft skills through customizable job simulations and various assessment types.
Mettl
mettl.com
Mettl is an online assessment platform for evaluating candidates' technical and soft skills, supporting various hiring needs with customizable tests and proctoring.
Filtered
filtered.ai
Filtered is an app that automates hiring technical talent by using customized job simulations to evaluate candidates' skills before interviews.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Interviewer.AI automates candidate pre-screening with AI video interviews, offers resume matching, and supports remote assessments for efficient hiring.
Hireflix
hireflix.com
Hireflix is a one-way video interviewing platform that simplifies recruitment by allowing candidates to record interviews without scheduling or downloads.
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
Vocal Video is a platform for easily collecting, editing, and sharing video testimonials for marketing and communication purposes.
Spark Hire
sparkhire.com
Spark Hire is a video interviewing platform that enables businesses to conduct one-way and live interviews efficiently, streamlining the hiring process.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
Phonic
phonic.ai
Phonic enhances surveys with voice and video responses, providing transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and emotional classification to gather detailed feedback efficiently.
Harver
harver.com
Harver helps organizations streamline hiring with automated pre-employment assessments to evaluate candidates' skills, fit, and reduce bias in the hiring process.
Willo
willo.video
Willo is a video interviewing platform that allows candidates to record interviews at their own pace, streamlining the hiring process without scheduling conflicts.
Jobvite
jobvite.com
Jobvite is an applicant tracking software that helps companies source, hire, and onboard talent, offering tools for candidate engagement and recruitment analytics.
RecRight
recright.com
RecRight is a video interviewing platform that streamlines recruitment by enabling asynchronous interviews, job postings, collaboration, and integration with ATS.
Screenify
screenify.ai
Screenify is an AI platform that automates audio and video interviews to assist companies in screening job candidates.
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
ApplicantPro is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment with tools for managing job postings, applications, and hiring workflows.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.