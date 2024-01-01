Apizee

Live Video Chat, Screen Sharing and Co-Browsing for sales and support teams. Apizee offers visual engagement solutions, helping companies solve complex customer problems faster through personalized ... Show More emote visual support. Apizee gathers video chat, screen sharing, and co-browsing in one SaaS solution connected to leader sales and support platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk. Apizee provides a data-privacy-first customer experience platform hosted in Europe that scales from 1 agent to several teams and thousands of users.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

