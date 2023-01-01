Yar-har-har you landlubbers! It's time to set out for adventure and find incredible treasures with Shovel Pirate! In this adventure-platformer you will have to find all the gems are that are buried around the islands. Some of them are very well hidden, so keep your eyes open! Besides gems, there's more treasure to be found in the ground. Dig up turnips to eat and increase your health, or go looking for the collectibles! Each level has one special collectible to find. Find all the gems and beat all the levels and you will unlock the super secret ending! Can you find all the treasure, defeat all the enemies and become the richest pirate of the Seven Seas?

