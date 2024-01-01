Picture it?
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Picture it? على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?
الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Picture it?. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.