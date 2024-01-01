WebCatalog

Farm and Mine

Farm and Mine

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

اللعب على الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Farm and Mine على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Farm and Mine is a simulation game that allows you to build and manage your very own farming and mining empire. Begin with a single plot of land and grow crops to feed your villagers, gradually expanding your population and unlocking all kinds of opportunities. The increasing population can bring you new workforces to help you with various tasks like planting, cow husbandry, pumping, house construction, fishing, and more! With unlimited possibilities and the richest resources at your disposal, how big can you grow your thriving town?

الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Farm and Mine. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Idle Farming Business

Idle Farming Business

poki.com

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

poki.com

Wheat Farming

Wheat Farming

poki.com

Idle Mining Empire

Idle Mining Empire

poki.com

Chicky Farm

Chicky Farm

poki.com

Idle Gold Miner

Idle Gold Miner

poki.com

RollerCoin

RollerCoin

rollercoin.com

Galactic Empire

Galactic Empire

poki.com

Merge Tycoon

Merge Tycoon

poki.com

Game of Farmers

Game of Farmers

poki.com

Pixel Realms

Pixel Realms

poki.com

Castle Defender Saga

Castle Defender Saga

poki.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.