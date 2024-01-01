WizyChat

WizyChat

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: wizy.chat

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من WizyChat على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include: * Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding * Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility * Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support * Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more * Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites * Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases * Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
الفئات:
Business
برامج الدردشة الآلية

الموقع الإلكتروني: wizy.chat

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ WizyChat. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Knibble

Knibble

knibble.ai

Chaindesk

Chaindesk

databerry.ai

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

Airops

Airops

airops.com

Thinkstack

Thinkstack

thinkstack.ai

Papercups

Papercups

papercups.io

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

QuickCEP

QuickCEP

quickcep.com

Jekka.ai

Jekka.ai

jekka.ai

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية