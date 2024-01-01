WhatCounts is an email service provider helping you send what counts with an amazing platform and full-service agency to back it up. We partner with companies to drive more revenue by leveraging our savvy email experts and a sophisticated email marketing platform. We provide data management, software, and services to marketers seeking to deliver smart personalized digital messages to their target audiences. The WhatCounts team works hard to make sure your subscribers always receive meaningful messages.

