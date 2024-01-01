A place to dump your thoughts. Voicenotes was builded for everyone and decided to take no shortcuts. All notes are secured on the cloud, not used for AI training, and only retrieved upon authenticated user requests. * Record new ideas, family moments, meetings, podcast takeaways, anything. * Ask your AI to review past notes or brainstorm new ideas. It has perfect memory. * Create summary, to-do list, blog post, and more using your notes. * Intelligent suggestions, 50+ languages, mobile apps, and a zillion small things. * Commitment to privacy, longevity, and beauty. Watch backstory our backstory.

