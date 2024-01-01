Voicenotes

Voicenotes

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: voicenotes.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Voicenotes على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

A place to dump your thoughts. Voicenotes was builded for everyone and decided to take no shortcuts. All notes are secured on the cloud, not used for AI training, and only retrieved upon authenticated user requests. * Record new ideas, family moments, meetings, podcast takeaways, anything. * Ask your AI to review past notes or brainstorm new ideas. It has perfect memory. * Create summary, to-do list, blog post, and more using your notes. * Intelligent suggestions, 50+ languages, mobile apps, and a zillion small things. * Commitment to privacy, longevity, and beauty. Watch backstory our backstory.

الموقع الإلكتروني: voicenotes.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Voicenotes. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Daybook

Daybook

daybook.app

Write Panda

Write Panda

writepanda.io

Typehut

Typehut

typehut.com

Delish

Delish

delish.com

OASIS

OASIS

theoasis.com

Nodebook

Nodebook

nodebook.io

flomo

flomo

flomoapp.com

Read

Read

read.ai

Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud

joplinapp.org

Listener.fm

Listener.fm

listener.fm

Shownotes

Shownotes

shownotes.io

Vienna Hypertext

Vienna Hypertext

vienna.earth

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.