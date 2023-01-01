WebCatalog

Summon

Summon

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: getsummon.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Summon على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Summon is a comprehensive, ticketless valet parking solution designed to modernize and simplify operations for a wide variety of settings—restaurants, hotels, events, retail, as well as residential and commercial locations. Our platform is built for scalability, catering to both single and multi-location operators. It offers key features like transient and permanent ticket options, mobile payments, and seamless team management to elevate operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. One of the standout features is the ability for guests to request their vehicles directly through a digital ticket, delivered via SMS, enhancing the user experience and streamlining the retrieval process. While offering the convenience of no-app-required access, Summon brings a new level of sophistication to valet services, balancing the needs of operators, team members, and guests alike.

الفئات:

Business
Other Event Management Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: getsummon.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Summon. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Magnetiq

Magnetiq

magnetiq.io

VeeSpaces

VeeSpaces

veespaces.com

Ultiplace

Ultiplace

ultiplace.com

Ticketlight

Ticketlight

ticketlight.co.uk

Spalba

Spalba

spalba.com

SlidesUp

SlidesUp

slidesup.com

PouchNATION

PouchNATION

pouchnation.com

Minimob

Minimob

minimob.com

LiveVoice

LiveVoice

livevoice.io

Lets.events

Lets.events

lets.events

Jurnee

Jurnee

jurnee.io

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.