Stigg is an easy to implement, adaptable pricing and packaging management platform. We eliminate unnecessary complexity and extraneous details, so you can implement any pricing plan in just a couple of minutes. We took care of all the right abstractions and integrations, so you don't need to spend time building and maintaining.

