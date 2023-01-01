DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to accelerate sales growth, expand market share and compete profitably at scale. With more and more digital channels launching, DataWeave’s customers leverage the company's proprietary technology to gain superior performance measurement capabilities across each of their online channels that in turn help them in making smarter and faster decisions. The unique capabilities delivered through DataWeave’s platform provide customers with the right KPIs – including price competitiveness, content quality and benchmarking, product availability, promotion performance, search & media share of voice, rating and review analysis – on a real-time basis, driving increased sales and market share while empowering clients to compete profitably. The platform is language-agnostic which is critical in facilitating DataWeave to serve global accounts.

الموقع الإلكتروني: dataweave.com

