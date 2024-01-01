PRShots
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: prshots.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من PRShots على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Online image/video and press release library PRShots is a fantastic vehicle for allowing press and influencers to access high-res images, video and press releases. If you choose PRshots to host your images and press releases you will get immediate access to a community of over 30,000 worldwide media who are attracted to the site by the ability to quickly and easily download images from over 150+ brands including Next, Marks and Spencer, Liberty, Matalan, Primark and many many more, all in one place, with just one login.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: prshots.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ PRShots. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.