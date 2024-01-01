Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique IP enables you to accurately transform multiple repos at once and safely leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve your code.

الموقع الإلكتروني: moderne.io

