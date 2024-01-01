WebCatalog

MENU TIGER

MENU TIGER

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: menu.qrcode-tiger.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من MENU TIGER على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and your table-specific QR code menus. Manage multiple stores in one account to easily track sales, guests, and costs. Start taking commission-free dine-in orders and integrate contactless payment options PayPal and Stripe (Google Pay and Apple Pay). Run promotions on your online menu to boost your in-guest revenue. Grow your online presence by sharing your custom website on your social media. Collect customer feedback and order history to improve your services. MENU TIGER is brought to you by QRTIGER, one of the leading QR code generators online used by brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Ritz Carlton, Sodexo, AMAN, and other businesses in 147 countries.

الفئات:

Utilities
برنامج مولد رمز الاستجابة السريعة

الموقع الإلكتروني: menu.qrcode-tiger.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ MENU TIGER. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

QRStuff

QRStuff

qrstuff.com

QR Code KIT

QR Code KIT

qrcodekit.com

Digiphy

Digiphy

digiphy.it

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.