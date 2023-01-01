WebCatalog

Mailtastic

Mailtastic

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: mailtastic.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Mailtastic على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees'​ email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.

الفئات:

Business
E-Signature Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: mailtastic.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Mailtastic. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

DocHub

DocHub

dochub.com

Zoho Sign

Zoho Sign

zoho.com

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign

adobe.com

Bonsai

Bonsai

hellobonsai.com

Dropbox Sign

Dropbox Sign

hellosign.com

SignEasy

SignEasy

signeasy.com

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

WiseStamp

WiseStamp

wisestamp.com

Mail Butler

Mail Butler

mailbutler.io

Signaturely

Signaturely

signaturely.com

signNow

signNow

signnow.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.