Leadfox
الموقع الإلكتروني: leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in more than 100 countries, Leadfox is THE affordable, easy-to-use, automated, all-in-one marketing platform. Our mission is to help SMBs and agencies enter the world of digital marketing through accessible, easy-to-use solutions and training. More info on our website: http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ
