الموقع الإلكتروني: intuizi.com

Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.

الفئات:

Business
Location Intelligence Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: intuizi.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ intuizi. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

