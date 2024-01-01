Hatchet
الموقع الإلكتروني: hatchet.run
Hatchet abstracts away the infrastructure for managing task queues and message brokers, so you can focus on writing your background task and workflow logic. With Hatchet, you can run slow OpenAI requests in the background with async tasks, chain complex tasks together into workflows, and set retries and timeouts to recover from failure.
