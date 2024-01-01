WebCatalog

الموقع الإلكتروني: giftogram.com

Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a mission to help companies build better relationships with employees and customers by making gifts and incentives effortless to send and meaningful to receive. Learn more about how Giftogram is transforming corporate gifting, incentives, and payouts at giftogram.com.

الفئات:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: giftogram.com

