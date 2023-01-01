WebCatalog

Bloomerang

Bloomerang

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: bloomerang.co

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Bloomerang على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.

الفئات:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: bloomerang.co

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Bloomerang. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

ExhibitDay

ExhibitDay

exhibitday.com

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.