Yext is a New York City technology company operating in the area of online brand management. It offers brand updates using its cloud-based network of apps, search engines and other facilities. The company was founded in 2006 by Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger, and Brent Metz. Recent figures showed a market capitalization in 2019 of more than $2.0 billion and a revenue of $354.7 million for the 2021 fiscal year.
